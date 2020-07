Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large corner lot with fenced back yard in quiet subdivision close to Coppell high school. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks and major highways. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, skylights, walk-in pantry. Nice master with walk-in closet and seperate shower and tub. Wood-look ceramic tile through kitchen and family areas with less than 2 year old carpet in all bedrooms. Coppell ISD.