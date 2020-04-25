All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 457 Leisure Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
457 Leisure Lane
Last updated August 19 2019 at 6:41 AM

457 Leisure Lane

457 Leisure Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

457 Leisure Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated flooring in the Formal Dining, Carpets steam cleaned and home is ready to show. Charming 2 story home in a secluded neighborhood. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and 2 car attached garage close to schools and shopping. Highly acclaimed Coppell Schools. Home has a 2 story entry with large living room with fire place. Kitchen is between Formal Dining room and spacious breakfast nook. Huge Master bedroom with separate shower in the Master Bathroom. Fenced in Backyard offers good area for entertaining or for kids and pets to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Leisure Lane have any available units?
457 Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 457 Leisure Lane have?
Some of 457 Leisure Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
457 Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Leisure Lane is pet friendly.
Does 457 Leisure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 457 Leisure Lane offers parking.
Does 457 Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 457 Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 457 Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 457 Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Leisure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Leisure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District