457 Leisure Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated flooring in the Formal Dining, Carpets steam cleaned and home is ready to show. Charming 2 story home in a secluded neighborhood. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and 2 car attached garage close to schools and shopping. Highly acclaimed Coppell Schools. Home has a 2 story entry with large living room with fire place. Kitchen is between Formal Dining room and spacious breakfast nook. Huge Master bedroom with separate shower in the Master Bathroom. Fenced in Backyard offers good area for entertaining or for kids and pets to play.