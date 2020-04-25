441 Cozby Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood in Coppell. New, beautiful wood look luxury vinyl flooring throughout with newly carpeted bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new paint throughout house. Relax in the master bath with a jetted garden tub. Separate access to the backyard from the master and two walk-in closets. Nice sized backyard with patio and garden. Great location with easy access to 121, 114, 635 and minutes to DFW airport, walking distance to farmers market, old Coppell, restaurants & Hunterwood park. Best yet Coppell ISD. Comes with Refrigerator, washer and dryer.