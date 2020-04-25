All apartments in Coppell
441 Cozby Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

441 Cozby Avenue

441 Cozby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

441 Cozby Avenue, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood in Coppell. New, beautiful wood look luxury vinyl flooring throughout with newly carpeted bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new paint throughout house. Relax in the master bath with a jetted garden tub. Separate access to the backyard from the master and two walk-in closets. Nice sized backyard with patio and garden. Great location with easy access to 121, 114, 635 and minutes to DFW airport, walking distance to farmers market, old Coppell, restaurants & Hunterwood park. Best yet Coppell ISD. Comes with Refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

