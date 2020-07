Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking garage

One story home with recent improvements including: interior and exterior painted, range and dish washer replaced along with carpet and water heater * Laminate flooring in entry, kitchen and kitchen nook * Granite counter tops and tile back splash in kitchen * Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, family room and sunroom * All persons over 18 years old must fill out an application *Instruction on how to apply in document storage*