418 Clear Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for new tenants. Located on a quiet street. Spacious living room. Master bedroom features 2 walk in closets. Dining room could be used as a 2nd living area or study. Kitchen and baths were updated in 2012 with new cabinets, granite in kitchen, new shower enclosure in master bath. No carpet. Garage is over sized and has room on one side for additional storage. Pictures are from several years ago. A few changes have been made to a few ceiling fans, and flooring in the hallway and one of the bedrooms. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer. Tenant to verify all information.