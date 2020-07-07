All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:30 AM

418 Clear Creek Lane

418 Clear Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 Clear Creek Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for new tenants. Located on a quiet street. Spacious living room. Master bedroom features 2 walk in closets. Dining room could be used as a 2nd living area or study. Kitchen and baths were updated in 2012 with new cabinets, granite in kitchen, new shower enclosure in master bath. No carpet. Garage is over sized and has room on one side for additional storage. Pictures are from several years ago. A few changes have been made to a few ceiling fans, and flooring in the hallway and one of the bedrooms. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer. Tenant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Clear Creek Lane have any available units?
418 Clear Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 418 Clear Creek Lane have?
Some of 418 Clear Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Clear Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Clear Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Clear Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 418 Clear Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 418 Clear Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 Clear Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 418 Clear Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Clear Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Clear Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 418 Clear Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 Clear Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Clear Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Clear Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Clear Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Clear Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Clear Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

