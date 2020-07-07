373 Phillips Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One to Two Small Pets Allowed Under 25lbs...NO EXCEPTIONS. One Story Showplace Home Loaded with Upgrades & Updates. Most Popular Floorplan in Neighborhood. Open Design Offers Lots of Natural Light. Updates in both Bathrooms & Kitchen. Beautiful Hardwood Floor Compliments Neutral Paint. Frieze Carpet in 2 BdRms. Lovely Light Fixtures. Spacious Kitchen has an Abundance of Cabinets & C-Top Prep Space, Pantry, Granite, & Updated Appliances. Refrigerator Remains. Living room will accommodate sectional & large screen TV. Great Schools. Conv. to Airports, Highways, Dallas, Las Colinas. Walk to Andy Brown Park w-Hike & Bike Trails. Aquatic Ctr. Library. Note Uploaded Pictures Taken from a Previous Listing.