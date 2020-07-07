All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

373 Phillips Drive

373 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

373 Phillips Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One to Two Small Pets Allowed Under 25lbs...NO EXCEPTIONS. One Story Showplace Home Loaded with Upgrades & Updates. Most Popular Floorplan in Neighborhood. Open Design Offers Lots of Natural Light. Updates in both Bathrooms & Kitchen. Beautiful Hardwood Floor Compliments Neutral Paint. Frieze Carpet in 2 BdRms. Lovely Light Fixtures. Spacious Kitchen has an Abundance of Cabinets & C-Top Prep Space, Pantry, Granite, & Updated Appliances. Refrigerator Remains. Living room will accommodate sectional & large screen TV. Great Schools. Conv. to Airports, Highways, Dallas, Las Colinas. Walk to Andy Brown Park w-Hike & Bike Trails. Aquatic Ctr. Library. Note Uploaded Pictures Taken from a Previous Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Phillips Drive have any available units?
373 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 373 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 373 Phillips Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
373 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 373 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 373 Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 373 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 373 Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 373 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 373 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

