Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
363 Alex Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:01 AM

363 Alex Drive

363 Alex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

363 Alex Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Coppell ISD. Home features hardwood floors throughout living areas. Kitchen offers granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Samsung refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Large guest bedrooms. Oversized master suite includes sitting area. Grand master bath features his and her walk in closets, dual sinks, huge soaker tub, and standalone shower. Covered patio and privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to jogging trails, Coppell Aquatic Center, Andy Brown Park and Sport Complex, and Town Center Elementary! Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Alex Drive have any available units?
363 Alex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 363 Alex Drive have?
Some of 363 Alex Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Alex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
363 Alex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Alex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 363 Alex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 363 Alex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 363 Alex Drive offers parking.
Does 363 Alex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Alex Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Alex Drive have a pool?
No, 363 Alex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 363 Alex Drive have accessible units?
No, 363 Alex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Alex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Alex Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Alex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Alex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

