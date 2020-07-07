363 Alex Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in Coppell ISD. Home features hardwood floors throughout living areas. Kitchen offers granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Samsung refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Large guest bedrooms. Oversized master suite includes sitting area. Grand master bath features his and her walk in closets, dual sinks, huge soaker tub, and standalone shower. Covered patio and privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to jogging trails, Coppell Aquatic Center, Andy Brown Park and Sport Complex, and Town Center Elementary! Must see!!