363 Alex Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Coppell ISD. Home features hardwood floors throughout living areas. Kitchen offers granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Samsung refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Large guest bedrooms. Oversized master suite includes sitting area. Grand master bath features his and her walk in closets, dual sinks, huge soaker tub, and standalone shower. Covered patio and privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to jogging trails, Coppell Aquatic Center, Andy Brown Park and Sport Complex, and Town Center Elementary! Must see!!