348 Raintree Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is a must see! This home is located in the heart of Coppell just minutes away from shopping and entertainment venues. It features a spacious layout that is perfect for entertaining inside and out with a private backyard. The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space that is great for the chef of the family. You won't want to miss out on this one!