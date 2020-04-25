All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 348 Raintree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
348 Raintree Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:57 PM

348 Raintree Drive

348 Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

348 Raintree Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is a must see! This home is located in the heart of Coppell just minutes away from shopping and entertainment venues. It features a spacious layout that is perfect for entertaining inside and out with a private backyard. The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space that is great for the chef of the family. You won't want to miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Raintree Drive have any available units?
348 Raintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 348 Raintree Drive have?
Some of 348 Raintree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 Raintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Raintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 348 Raintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 348 Raintree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 348 Raintree Drive offers parking.
Does 348 Raintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Raintree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Raintree Drive have a pool?
No, 348 Raintree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 348 Raintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 348 Raintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Raintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Raintree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Raintree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Raintree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District