This beautiful home is a must see! This home is located in the heart of Coppell just minutes away from shopping and entertainment venues. It features a spacious layout that is perfect for entertaining inside and out with a private backyard. The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space that is great for the chef of the family. You won't want to miss out on this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 348 Raintree Drive have any available units?
348 Raintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 348 Raintree Drive have?
Some of 348 Raintree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 Raintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.