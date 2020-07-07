344 Westwood Court

Amenities

This three bedroom house had beautiful wood-look laminate flooring in the entry, living and dining rooms this year, plus new tile in the kitchen, breakfast room and bathrooms. The whole interior has been freshly painted, and it is ready for its new tenants. The Lennox air conditioner and heater were replaced just three years ago and work well. The landlord will change filters for you, change the included refrigerator's filter periodically, and even do all of the yardwork. There is a wonderful fig tree in the small backyard that produces abundantly, and a storage building for your use. Washer and dryer included, double master bath sinks and closets. No dogs are allowed. Other pets on a case by case basis.