Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:13 AM

344 Westwood Court

344 Westwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

344 Westwood Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This three bedroom house had beautiful wood-look laminate flooring in the entry, living and dining rooms this year, plus new tile in the kitchen, breakfast room and bathrooms. The whole interior has been freshly painted, and it is ready for its new tenants. The Lennox air conditioner and heater were replaced just three years ago and work well. The landlord will change filters for you, change the included refrigerator's filter periodically, and even do all of the yardwork. There is a wonderful fig tree in the small backyard that produces abundantly, and a storage building for your use. Washer and dryer included, double master bath sinks and closets. No dogs are allowed. Other pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Westwood Court have any available units?
344 Westwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 344 Westwood Court have?
Some of 344 Westwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Westwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
344 Westwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Westwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Westwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 344 Westwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 344 Westwood Court offers parking.
Does 344 Westwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 Westwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Westwood Court have a pool?
No, 344 Westwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 344 Westwood Court have accessible units?
No, 344 Westwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Westwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Westwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Westwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 Westwood Court has units with air conditioning.

