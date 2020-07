Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home in center of Coppell currently has a fresh coat of paint in an updated light grey! Several updates including a large gated entrance in the back for a more spacious backyard experience. Floor plan has nice flow ceramic tile in all common areas. Cozy slate faced gas starter fireplace makes the living room excellent for entertaining. The master bathroom was updated with a custom closet, freshly painted cabinets, tile shower & bathtub. Kitchen has gas cooking!