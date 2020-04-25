341 Lakewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

The home that has it all! Prime location is perfect for those who want to be close to parks, schools, grocery stores, and restaurants. You can literally walk to various places. This home boasts fresh paint throughout, recently installed floors, recently updated kitchen. The breakfast area displays a gorgeous bay window that just completes the room. Big, beautiful and bright skylights in several rooms will make you feel like heaven is shining down on you. Encounter a sizable master suite with master bathroom en suite with separate shower and tub, double vanities and walk in closet. Covered patio overlooks oversized backyard with tall privacy fence. Apps can be completed and paid online at our website.