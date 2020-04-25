All apartments in Coppell
Location

341 Lakewood Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
The home that has it all! Prime location is perfect for those who want to be close to parks, schools, grocery stores, and restaurants. You can literally walk to various places. This home boasts fresh paint throughout, recently installed floors, recently updated kitchen. The breakfast area displays a gorgeous bay window that just completes the room. Big, beautiful and bright skylights in several rooms will make you feel like heaven is shining down on you. Encounter a sizable master suite with master bathroom en suite with separate shower and tub, double vanities and walk in closet. Covered patio overlooks oversized backyard with tall privacy fence. Apps can be completed and paid online at our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Lakewood Court have any available units?
341 Lakewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 341 Lakewood Court have?
Some of 341 Lakewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Lakewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
341 Lakewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Lakewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 341 Lakewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 341 Lakewood Court offer parking?
No, 341 Lakewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 341 Lakewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Lakewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Lakewood Court have a pool?
No, 341 Lakewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 341 Lakewood Court have accessible units?
No, 341 Lakewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Lakewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Lakewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Lakewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Lakewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

