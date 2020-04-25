334 Still Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a dynamic floor plan and is located close to the newly renovated Andy Brown Park. Functional layout has a first floor Master Bedroom with an en-suite featuring a jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and access to the pool. Hardwood floors on living, formal dining and family rooms and tile in the kitchen and breakfast areas. Living area features a gas fireplace and wet bar. Open-concept kitchen features granite counter tops, and a large island. Upstairs bathrooms recently renovated! Property features a swimming pool and heated spa with command controls and INCLUDES owner maintenance! All Coppell ISD Schools! Small dogs (under 20 lbs.) and cats only!