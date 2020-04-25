All apartments in Coppell
334 Still Forest Drive

334 Still Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

334 Still Forest Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a dynamic floor plan and is located close to the newly renovated Andy Brown Park. Functional layout has a first floor Master Bedroom with an en-suite featuring a jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and access to the pool. Hardwood floors on living, formal dining and family rooms and tile in the kitchen and breakfast areas. Living area features a gas fireplace and wet bar. Open-concept kitchen features granite counter tops, and a large island. Upstairs bathrooms recently renovated! Property features a swimming pool and heated spa with command controls and INCLUDES owner maintenance! All Coppell ISD Schools! Small dogs (under 20 lbs.) and cats only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Still Forest Drive have any available units?
334 Still Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 334 Still Forest Drive have?
Some of 334 Still Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Still Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 Still Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Still Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Still Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 334 Still Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 Still Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 334 Still Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Still Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Still Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 334 Still Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 334 Still Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 Still Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Still Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Still Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Still Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Still Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

