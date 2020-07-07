Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Home Located in Highly Desirable Coppell in Prestigious Coppell ISD. New Fixtures Throughout, New Paint, Spinkler System to be Installed. Living Room features Vaulted Ceilings, Laminate Floors and Tiled Surround Fireplace. New Carpet to Be Installed in Bedrooms. Kitchen features incl Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Dining and Breakfast Rooms Making it a Great Area when Entertaining. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Great Mstr Bath Features New Vanity with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and New Stand Alone Bathtub. New Wood Fence on This Great Corner Lot! Fantastic Location, Easy Access to Major Highways and Convenient Shopping and Restaurants. 333 Leisure Lane is a Must See!!! Welcome Home!