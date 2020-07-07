All apartments in Coppell
333 Leisure Lane

333 Leisure Lane · No Longer Available
Location

333 Leisure Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home Located in Highly Desirable Coppell in Prestigious Coppell ISD. New Fixtures Throughout, New Paint, Spinkler System to be Installed. Living Room features Vaulted Ceilings, Laminate Floors and Tiled Surround Fireplace. New Carpet to Be Installed in Bedrooms. Kitchen features incl Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Dining and Breakfast Rooms Making it a Great Area when Entertaining. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Great Mstr Bath Features New Vanity with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and New Stand Alone Bathtub. New Wood Fence on This Great Corner Lot! Fantastic Location, Easy Access to Major Highways and Convenient Shopping and Restaurants. 333 Leisure Lane is a Must See!!! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Leisure Lane have any available units?
333 Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 333 Leisure Lane have?
Some of 333 Leisure Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
333 Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
No, 333 Leisure Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 333 Leisure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 333 Leisure Lane offers parking.
Does 333 Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 333 Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 333 Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 333 Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Leisure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Leisure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

