333 Clear Haven Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16b4bd9037 ----

Park Meadow, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home with fresh paint an abundance of space that sits on 1/3 acre. Move-In-

Ready!! Located less than 1 mile from the \'Andy Brown\' Park System, Aquatic/Fitness Center and the Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 3 living areas downstairs, 3 bedrooms are downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a game room. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.



Security Deposit: $3,000



Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.



Admin. Fee: $300