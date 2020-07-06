332 Leisure Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prefer Long Term Lease 2+ Years. Consider Pets Under 20lbs. Avail Feb 14. Master Bedrm is Down. Awesome Low Maint Garden Home in Secluded Neighborhood! Interior Paint Updated to Today's Cool Gray Palette. NO CARPET. All Wood Laminate Floors Thru-out or Tile in Wet Areas. Many on Trend Updates & Upgrades. Master Bdrm Down w-Separate Jetted Tub & Shower & Large Walk-In Closet. Two Small Bdrooms w-Bath Up w-Walk-In Attic. Stacked Stone Fireplace in Living Compliments Floors & Paint. High Efficiency HVAC to Save Utility Costs. Dark Stain on Cabs Elevates Style in Sleek Open Design. S.S. Appliances. Granite Thru-out. Lots of Natural Light. Relax Under Pretty Shade Tree in Private Fenced Back Yard w-Oversized Patio.