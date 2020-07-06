All apartments in Coppell
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

332 Leisure Lane

332 Leisure Lane · No Longer Available
Location

332 Leisure Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prefer Long Term Lease 2+ Years. Consider Pets Under 20lbs. Avail Feb 14. Master Bedrm is Down. Awesome Low Maint Garden Home in Secluded Neighborhood! Interior Paint Updated to Today's Cool Gray Palette. NO CARPET. All Wood Laminate Floors Thru-out or Tile in Wet Areas. Many on Trend Updates & Upgrades. Master Bdrm Down w-Separate Jetted Tub & Shower & Large Walk-In Closet. Two Small Bdrooms w-Bath Up w-Walk-In Attic. Stacked Stone Fireplace in Living Compliments Floors & Paint. High Efficiency HVAC to Save Utility Costs. Dark Stain on Cabs Elevates Style in Sleek Open Design. S.S. Appliances. Granite Thru-out. Lots of Natural Light. Relax Under Pretty Shade Tree in Private Fenced Back Yard w-Oversized Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Leisure Lane have any available units?
332 Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 332 Leisure Lane have?
Some of 332 Leisure Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
332 Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Leisure Lane is pet friendly.
Does 332 Leisure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 332 Leisure Lane offers parking.
Does 332 Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 332 Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 332 Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 332 Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Leisure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Leisure Lane has units with air conditioning.

