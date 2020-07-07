All apartments in Coppell
325 Pepperwood Street

325 Pepperwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 Pepperwood Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for new tenants! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood in Coppell. Formal dining off entry with walk through to the kitchen could easily be used as an office. Kitchen features granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, black appliances, & electric cooktop. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace & wet bar. Master bedroom has a walk in closet & master bath has 2 sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. Large fenced backyard with plenty of room to play and covered patio! Great location close to schools, shopping, & major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Pepperwood Street have any available units?
325 Pepperwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 325 Pepperwood Street have?
Some of 325 Pepperwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Pepperwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Pepperwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Pepperwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Pepperwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 325 Pepperwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 Pepperwood Street offers parking.
Does 325 Pepperwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Pepperwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Pepperwood Street have a pool?
No, 325 Pepperwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Pepperwood Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Pepperwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Pepperwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Pepperwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Pepperwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Pepperwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

