325 Pepperwood Street

Ready for new tenants! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood in Coppell. Formal dining off entry with walk through to the kitchen could easily be used as an office. Kitchen features granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, black appliances, & electric cooktop. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace & wet bar. Master bedroom has a walk in closet & master bath has 2 sinks, separate shower, and garden tub. Large fenced backyard with plenty of room to play and covered patio! Great location close to schools, shopping, & major roads.