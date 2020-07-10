320 Park Meadow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now! Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac lot just a feet away from Duck Pond Park, this open plan features a spacious Family room with vaulted ceilings, bright Kitchen with modern appliances, updated countertops & ceramic tile flooring in all living areas. Inviting backyard with patio, huge shade trees & space for your side yard garden. Other updates include brand new HVAC & water heater and upgraded electrical service, radiant barrier, attic insul & huge garage with direct access to kitchen & more! Refrigerator included.