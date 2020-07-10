All apartments in Coppell
320 Park Meadow Way
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

320 Park Meadow Way

320 Park Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

320 Park Meadow Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac lot just a feet away from Duck Pond Park, this open plan features a spacious Family room with vaulted ceilings, bright Kitchen with modern appliances, updated countertops & ceramic tile flooring in all living areas. Inviting backyard with patio, huge shade trees & space for your side yard garden. Other updates include brand new HVAC & water heater and upgraded electrical service, radiant barrier, attic insul & huge garage with direct access to kitchen & more! Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Park Meadow Way have any available units?
320 Park Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 320 Park Meadow Way have?
Some of 320 Park Meadow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Park Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
320 Park Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Park Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 320 Park Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 320 Park Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 320 Park Meadow Way offers parking.
Does 320 Park Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Park Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Park Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 320 Park Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 320 Park Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 320 Park Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Park Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Park Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Park Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Park Meadow Way has units with air conditioning.

