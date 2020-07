Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful home in Coppell with a private balcony, accessible from the master bedroom. Enjoy the landscaped backyard or the solarium. Home comes with updated fixtures, sinks, flooring, paint and so much now. Location is key. This home is close to all major highways, local shops and dining!