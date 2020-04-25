All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

301 SPRINGOAK Lane

301 Springoak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

301 Springoak Ln, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated and well maintained 3-BR home located in great family neighborhood in COPPELL. Enclosed and insulated SUNROOM with Heating and AC, currently used as PLAY & FAMILY ACTIVITY AREA. 11 X 9 Dining Room & Private Den with double French doors and Plantation Shutters. Appliances: Refrigerator included. Washer & Dryer optional . 2 MINUTE WALK to Mockingbird Elementary & Coppell Middle East. Across the street from Coppell High School Bus stop. TEXT Listing Agent DIRECTLY for showing inquiry. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

