301 SPRINGOAK Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly updated and well maintained 3-BR home located in great family neighborhood in COPPELL. Enclosed and insulated SUNROOM with Heating and AC, currently used as PLAY & FAMILY ACTIVITY AREA. 11 X 9 Dining Room & Private Den with double French doors and Plantation Shutters. Appliances: Refrigerator included. Washer & Dryer optional . 2 MINUTE WALK to Mockingbird Elementary & Coppell Middle East. Across the street from Coppell High School Bus stop. TEXT Listing Agent DIRECTLY for showing inquiry. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.