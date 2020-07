Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Absolutely gorgeous WELL maintained one story home with exemplary Coppell Schools +Nice open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, formal dining +HW flooring, Marble entry and carpet in BR +Pristine kitchen with Gas cooktop, island, plenty of cabinet and tons of granite counter-space + Master Bath boasts walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Beautiful landscape and decked patio in the backyard with 8’ fence+ Come see this spacious home today!