Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located in great neighborhood within close proximity to restaurants, beautiful parks, CORE, desirable schools and library. Such an ideal location! Fresh paint & open concept layout provides a clean and relaxing atmosphere. Home also has vaulted ceilings, remote controllable fans, cozy wood burning- fireplace, updated bathroom features and LED lighting. Come enjoy the weather in private courtyard with fenced in backyard.