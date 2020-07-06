All apartments in Coppell
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:45 AM

261 Alex Drive

261 Alex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

261 Alex Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Lovely Two-Story home with Canal Views in highly sought after location within walking distance to jogging trails, Coppell Aquatic Center, Andy Brown Park and Sports Complex, and Town Center Elementary! Master Suite is downstairs and features a Huge Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, and Walk-in Closet. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Floors throughout downstairs. Upstairs has a Loft area and New Carpet in Bedrooms. Relax in the backyard with the beautiful views of the canal and fountain. Just a few miles from The Sound at Cypress Waters which offers lakeside retail, restaurants, and an amphitheater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Alex Drive have any available units?
261 Alex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 261 Alex Drive have?
Some of 261 Alex Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Alex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 Alex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Alex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 261 Alex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 261 Alex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 261 Alex Drive offers parking.
Does 261 Alex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Alex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Alex Drive have a pool?
No, 261 Alex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 Alex Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 Alex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Alex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Alex Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Alex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Alex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

