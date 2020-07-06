261 Alex Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace media room

Lovely Two-Story home with Canal Views in highly sought after location within walking distance to jogging trails, Coppell Aquatic Center, Andy Brown Park and Sports Complex, and Town Center Elementary! Master Suite is downstairs and features a Huge Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, and Walk-in Closet. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Floors throughout downstairs. Upstairs has a Loft area and New Carpet in Bedrooms. Relax in the backyard with the beautiful views of the canal and fountain. Just a few miles from The Sound at Cypress Waters which offers lakeside retail, restaurants, and an amphitheater!