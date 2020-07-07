All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
251 Heather Glen Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:24 PM

251 Heather Glen Drive

251 Heather Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

251 Heather Glen Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful East facing Cul-De-Sac home in a great LOCATION, close to shopping & restaurants & less than 2 miles to Coppell Recreation Center & Andy Brown park. Acclaimed Coppell Schools. Open Floor plan offers large living area w skylight, wooden floors & vaulted ceiling. Enclosed Sunroom gives extra flex space. Kitchen has granite counter tops & Gas Cook top. Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet & dual vanities. Pets Welcome. UPDATED BATHROOM!!! Second full bathroom has been completely updated with brand new shower, sink and counter tops. Freshly painted. Fenced in backyard offers play area and privacy. Three Guest Bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
251 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 251 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 251 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
251 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Heather Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 251 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 251 Heather Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 251 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Heather Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 251 Heather Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 251 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 251 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Heather Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Heather Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Heather Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

