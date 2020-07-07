251 Heather Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful East facing Cul-De-Sac home in a great LOCATION, close to shopping & restaurants & less than 2 miles to Coppell Recreation Center & Andy Brown park. Acclaimed Coppell Schools. Open Floor plan offers large living area w skylight, wooden floors & vaulted ceiling. Enclosed Sunroom gives extra flex space. Kitchen has granite counter tops & Gas Cook top. Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet & dual vanities. Pets Welcome. UPDATED BATHROOM!!! Second full bathroom has been completely updated with brand new shower, sink and counter tops. Freshly painted. Fenced in backyard offers play area and privacy. Three Guest Bedrooms.