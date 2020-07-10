All apartments in Coppell
Last updated November 22 2019

249 Simmons Drive

249 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

249 Simmons Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute...cute...cute.. Nicely Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath in CISD. Hardwood floors & ceramic thru out, stainless steel appliances (including gas cook-top), double ovens, granite counters, large breakfast area. Updated lighting and window coverings. Home features elegant dining room & living area, over-sized master bedroom; master bath w tub & shower; two generously sized secondary bedrooms w walk in closets. Separate laundry room. Two car garage, large landscaped yard. Full sprinkler system, backyard patio with lots of room to entertain & kids to play. Close to Sandy Lake and Elementary school. Landlord to consider Pets on a case by case basis. THIS ONE WILL LEASE QUICKLY - NO NEED TO PREVIEW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Simmons Drive have any available units?
249 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 249 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 249 Simmons Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
249 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Simmons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 249 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 249 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 249 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Simmons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Simmons Drive have a pool?
No, 249 Simmons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 249 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 249 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Simmons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Simmons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Simmons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

