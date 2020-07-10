249 Simmons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute...cute...cute.. Nicely Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath in CISD. Hardwood floors & ceramic thru out, stainless steel appliances (including gas cook-top), double ovens, granite counters, large breakfast area. Updated lighting and window coverings. Home features elegant dining room & living area, over-sized master bedroom; master bath w tub & shower; two generously sized secondary bedrooms w walk in closets. Separate laundry room. Two car garage, large landscaped yard. Full sprinkler system, backyard patio with lots of room to entertain & kids to play. Close to Sandy Lake and Elementary school. Landlord to consider Pets on a case by case basis. THIS ONE WILL LEASE QUICKLY - NO NEED TO PREVIEW.