248 Park Valley Drive

Beautiful 5 BR, 3BA 2 Car Garage SFH located in one of Coppell's finest neighborhoods. Master suite, 2 bedrooms PLUS a study on 1st floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with jack and Jill bath AND a media room. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop and plenty of cabinet space.Gorgeous backyard, outdoor fireplace, covered patio, overlooking pool with spa. Steps away from library, YMCA, park, aquatic center and ponds. Exemplary Coppell isd, 15 mins from Dfw airport close to 190,121,635 and I-35. Pool and lawn care included. Short and long term lease available.