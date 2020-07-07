All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 248 Park Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
248 Park Valley Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 5:40 AM

248 Park Valley Drive

248 Park Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

248 Park Valley Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 5 BR, 3BA 2 Car Garage SFH located in one of Coppell's finest neighborhoods. Master suite, 2 bedrooms PLUS a study on 1st floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with jack and Jill bath AND a media room. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop and plenty of cabinet space.Gorgeous backyard, outdoor fireplace, covered patio, overlooking pool with spa. Steps away from library, YMCA, park, aquatic center and ponds. Exemplary Coppell isd, 15 mins from Dfw airport close to 190,121,635 and I-35. Pool and lawn care included. Short and long term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Park Valley Drive have any available units?
248 Park Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 248 Park Valley Drive have?
Some of 248 Park Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Park Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
248 Park Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Park Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 248 Park Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 248 Park Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 248 Park Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 248 Park Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Park Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Park Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 248 Park Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 248 Park Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 248 Park Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Park Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Park Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Park Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Park Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District