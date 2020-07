Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

WOOD-TYPE FLOORING JUST ADDED IN LIVING AREA, WALKWAY & ALL BEDROOMS! No Carpet! COPPELL ISD, CONVENIENT LOCATION! Split bedroom arrangement*Master bath updated with oversized shower*HVAC replaced in 2011 water heater in 2012*Great location, walk to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell Middle School*Large backyard with patio for outdoor living*

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION * INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE *