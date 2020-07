Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Very nice 4 bedroom with pool in desirable Village at Cottonwood Creek neighborhood. Walk to elementary. Island kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Formals up front with study, and large game room up with all bedrooms. Upstairs master has sitting area bath with seperate vanities, garden tub and bidet. Covered patio to help enjoy the pool with slide. Pool service is provided with this price.