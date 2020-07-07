All apartments in Coppell
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:10 AM

225 S MacArthur Boulevard

225 South Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

225 South Macarthur Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
JUST REDUCED - Wonderful 3-2-2 home in an established neighborhood within walking distance of schools. Open floor plan with beautiful engineered hardwood floors in formal dining, living, hallways, and master suite. Spacious family room has wood burning fireplace which opens into the formal dining and kitchen areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, electric cooktop, dishwasher & breakfast bar. Master suite has bath with dual sinks and his and her walk-in closets. Upgraded ceramic tile flooring in bathroom. New Hardwood Flooring in the secondary bedrooms. Large backyard has a HOT TUB and Large Storage Building with beautiful stained privacy fence with archway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have any available units?
225 S MacArthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have?
Some of 225 S MacArthur Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S MacArthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
225 S MacArthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S MacArthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 S MacArthur Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 S MacArthur Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

