225 S MacArthur Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

JUST REDUCED - Wonderful 3-2-2 home in an established neighborhood within walking distance of schools. Open floor plan with beautiful engineered hardwood floors in formal dining, living, hallways, and master suite. Spacious family room has wood burning fireplace which opens into the formal dining and kitchen areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, electric cooktop, dishwasher & breakfast bar. Master suite has bath with dual sinks and his and her walk-in closets. Upgraded ceramic tile flooring in bathroom. New Hardwood Flooring in the secondary bedrooms. Large backyard has a HOT TUB and Large Storage Building with beautiful stained privacy fence with archway.