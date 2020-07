Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful updated home backing to the canal. Enjoy Pool and Spa with water view! This one story bright home has open plan with lots of windows. Home has many features including porcelain tiles throughout, granite countertops in kitchen, and lots of cabinets. Home is walking distance to the elementary school.

Note: Pool maintenance is included.