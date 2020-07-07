224 Nixon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coppell ISD! Half-duplex - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Bright and open floor plan, hardwoods, ceramic tile & new carpet. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Master bedroom has private patio. Fenced backyard has open patio. Pets allowed on a case by case basis, $500 per pet deposit + $200 non-refundable deposit. Great location, convenient to library, CORE Aquatic Center, YMCA, shopping and Hwys. 121, 114, 190, I-35. NO SMOKERS. $1,600 per month, ONE year plus lease term. Please read the tenant qualification guideline before submitting an application. Tenant to verify schools with Coppell ISD and all measurements. Info is not guaranteed.