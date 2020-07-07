All apartments in Coppell
224 Nixon Street

224 Nixon Street
Location

224 Nixon Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coppell ISD! Half-duplex - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Bright and open floor plan, hardwoods, ceramic tile & new carpet. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Master bedroom has private patio. Fenced backyard has open patio. Pets allowed on a case by case basis, $500 per pet deposit + $200 non-refundable deposit. Great location, convenient to library, CORE Aquatic Center, YMCA, shopping and Hwys. 121, 114, 190, I-35. NO SMOKERS. $1,600 per month, ONE year plus lease term. Please read the tenant qualification guideline before submitting an application. Tenant to verify schools with Coppell ISD and all measurements. Info is not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Nixon Street have any available units?
224 Nixon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 224 Nixon Street have?
Some of 224 Nixon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Nixon Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 Nixon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Nixon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Nixon Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 Nixon Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 Nixon Street offers parking.
Does 224 Nixon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Nixon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Nixon Street have a pool?
No, 224 Nixon Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 Nixon Street have accessible units?
No, 224 Nixon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Nixon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Nixon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Nixon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Nixon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

