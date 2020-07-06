223 Fieldcrest Loop

Amenities

Come see this meticulously cared for single story ranch home in the heart of Coppell. This home features fresh paint, solid surface flooring through out and a sprawling floorplan that can accommodate everyone's needs. The family room offers tall ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, cooktop with tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom is oversized with french doors leading to the backyard. The master bathroom features dual vanities, jetted tub and walk in closet. Cool off in your sparkling pool to take the edge off the Texas heat. A nationally recognized school district make this home the perfect fit for your family. Landscaping and pool service is included. Come see today!