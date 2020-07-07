This house is updated with an open floor plan. Kitchen has a huge island and gas cook top. The family room has a balcony with a staircase that leads out to the pool. It has an inviting backyard with a beautiful pool and water feature. It has a nice covered patio looking out to the pool. Located in a great school district and close to Andrew Brown City Park & Kid Country Playground
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Cove Drive have any available units?
220 Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 220 Cove Drive have?
Some of 220 Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.