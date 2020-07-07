All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 220 Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
220 Cove Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:31 AM

220 Cove Drive

220 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

220 Cove Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This house is updated with an open floor plan. Kitchen has a huge island and gas cook top. The family room has a balcony with a staircase that leads out to the pool. It has an inviting backyard with a beautiful pool and water feature. It has a nice covered patio looking out to the pool. Located in a great school district and close to Andrew Brown City Park & Kid Country Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Cove Drive have any available units?
220 Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 220 Cove Drive have?
Some of 220 Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 220 Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 220 Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 220 Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District