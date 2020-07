Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Really nice 2 Bedroom condo with shared full bath upstairs & half powder bath down. Lots of pretty updates. Neutral paint colors. Upgraded light fixtures. 2 in. blinds throughout. Refrigerator included. Nice location with 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the unit. Has private fenced patio & exterior storage closet. Pretty community pool with lounging area. Community mail box. Monthly rent includes HOA dues, water. sewer & trash. One small dog under 35 lbs. No cats.