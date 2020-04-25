217 Beechwood Lane

Amenities
One of the best valued homes in Coppell! Generous room sizes throughout. Luxury study privately located downstairs. Open kitchen is large with ample storage & sparkling granite counters. New KitchenAide appliances are deluxe. Open & bright floor plan. Game room up with wet bar is the perfect family hang out space. Massive master suite includes luxury bath + sitting area. Master bath features a huge tub & shower. Updated plumbing & lite fixtures. Pool has a perimeter safety fence. Gated drive makes the perfect basketball court. Walk to acclaimed Town Center Elementary,Parks,CORE Aquatic Ctr & Playground. Owner will accept a 2 year lease.