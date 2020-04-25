All apartments in Coppell
217 Beechwood Lane
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

217 Beechwood Lane

217 Beechwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

217 Beechwood Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
One of the best valued homes in Coppell! Generous room sizes throughout. Luxury study privately located downstairs. Open kitchen is large with ample storage & sparkling granite counters. New KitchenAide appliances are deluxe. Open & bright floor plan. Game room up with wet bar is the perfect family hang out space. Massive master suite includes luxury bath + sitting area. Master bath features a huge tub & shower. Updated plumbing & lite fixtures. Pool has a perimeter safety fence. Gated drive makes the perfect basketball court. Walk to acclaimed Town Center Elementary,Parks,CORE Aquatic Ctr & Playground. Owner will accept a 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Beechwood Lane have any available units?
217 Beechwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 217 Beechwood Lane have?
Some of 217 Beechwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Beechwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
217 Beechwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Beechwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 217 Beechwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 217 Beechwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 217 Beechwood Lane offers parking.
Does 217 Beechwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Beechwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Beechwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 217 Beechwood Lane has a pool.
Does 217 Beechwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 217 Beechwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Beechwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Beechwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Beechwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Beechwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

