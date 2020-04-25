217 Beechwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage

One of the best valued homes in Coppell! Generous room sizes throughout. Luxury study privately located downstairs. Open kitchen is large with ample storage & sparkling granite counters. New KitchenAide appliances are deluxe. Open & bright floor plan. Game room up with wet bar is the perfect family hang out space. Massive master suite includes luxury bath + sitting area. Master bath features a huge tub & shower. Updated plumbing & lite fixtures. Pool has a perimeter safety fence. Gated drive makes the perfect basketball court. Walk to acclaimed Town Center Elementary,Parks,CORE Aquatic Ctr & Playground. Owner will accept a 2 year lease.