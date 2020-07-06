201 Wilshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home in Coppell! On a beautiful lot with ambiance and style. 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom down can be an office) 3 full bathrooms … Jack & Jill bath upstairs … 2 full bathrooms downstairs. Updated and beautiful this is 1st time on market as a rental. Iron front doors, travertine marble, hardwoods … all counter tops are granite with undermount sinks. Stainless appliances and hardware throughout. 2 pantries (1 large walk in pantry)! Frig and Washer-Dryer are included! Master bedroom is split and private. Open kitchen to family room. Oversized garage!

Deck and pergola come with the table and seating! Coppell ISD open enrollment qualified property! Excellent property won't last long … must see!