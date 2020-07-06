All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
201 Wilshire Drive
201 Wilshire Drive

201 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Wilshire Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home in Coppell! On a beautiful lot with ambiance and style. 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom down can be an office) 3 full bathrooms … Jack & Jill bath upstairs … 2 full bathrooms downstairs. Updated and beautiful this is 1st time on market as a rental. Iron front doors, travertine marble, hardwoods … all counter tops are granite with undermount sinks. Stainless appliances and hardware throughout. 2 pantries (1 large walk in pantry)! Frig and Washer-Dryer are included! Master bedroom is split and private. Open kitchen to family room. Oversized garage!
Deck and pergola come with the table and seating! Coppell ISD open enrollment qualified property! Excellent property won't last long … must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Wilshire Drive have any available units?
201 Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 201 Wilshire Drive have?
Some of 201 Wilshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Wilshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 201 Wilshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Wilshire Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Wilshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Wilshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Wilshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Wilshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

