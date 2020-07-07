All apartments in Coppell
183 Georgian Drive

Location

183 Georgian Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your gorgeous Georgian Place two story. Dramatic 2 story entryway. Curved staircase. Vaulted ceilings. Abundant natural light throughout. Crown molding ~ double molding on tray ceilings. Chair rail and picture molding in dining room. Glass block window touches in kitchen, baths, and upstairs living area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, island, dual sinks and stainless steel appliances. Master features built in storage~seating, and bath features frame-less shower and separate jetted tub. Wood fence with steel posts. Easy access to major roads and dining. Near Coppell Nature Park. Sprouts Farmers Market nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Georgian Drive have any available units?
183 Georgian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 183 Georgian Drive have?
Some of 183 Georgian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Georgian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
183 Georgian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Georgian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 183 Georgian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 183 Georgian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 183 Georgian Drive offers parking.
Does 183 Georgian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Georgian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Georgian Drive have a pool?
No, 183 Georgian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 183 Georgian Drive have accessible units?
No, 183 Georgian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Georgian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Georgian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Georgian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Georgian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

