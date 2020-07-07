183 Georgian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to your gorgeous Georgian Place two story. Dramatic 2 story entryway. Curved staircase. Vaulted ceilings. Abundant natural light throughout. Crown molding ~ double molding on tray ceilings. Chair rail and picture molding in dining room. Glass block window touches in kitchen, baths, and upstairs living area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, island, dual sinks and stainless steel appliances. Master features built in storage~seating, and bath features frame-less shower and separate jetted tub. Wood fence with steel posts. Easy access to major roads and dining. Near Coppell Nature Park. Sprouts Farmers Market nearby.