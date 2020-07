Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Totally Remodeled!! Wood Look Tile on all Floors, no Carpet. Wonderful Serene Designer Color Palette. Fabulous open Floor Plan with Huge Kitchen that Flows into Family Room. Formal Living and Dining with 3 Bedrooms and Study that could be 4th Bedroom. Master Bath and Second Bath all new tile and Vanities. Great Location Close to 635 and 121.Exemplary Schools, Excellent Shopping and Restaurants close by!