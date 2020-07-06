140 Hollywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely property within walking distance to Lakeside Elem. Impressive study and generous dining room have true hardwood flooring. Backyard pool spa views are shared by the kitchen, nook & family room. Stylish kitchen offers distressed black cabinets, double ovens, eat up bar, bay window over the sink, walk in pantry and 2018 refrigerator. Relaxing backyard offers covered patio, pool & spa with fence separating pool from grassy play area. Wall of trees is your backdrop rather than another house! All bedrooms are upstairs. Enjoy the small nook on the landing and the spacious playroom with a built in desk and a wall of cabinets. 2017 Carpet upstairs. Super floor plan in nice neighborhood. Storage space in garage.