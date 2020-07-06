All apartments in Coppell
140 Hollywood Drive

Location

140 Hollywood Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely property within walking distance to Lakeside Elem. Impressive study and generous dining room have true hardwood flooring. Backyard pool spa views are shared by the kitchen, nook & family room. Stylish kitchen offers distressed black cabinets, double ovens, eat up bar, bay window over the sink, walk in pantry and 2018 refrigerator. Relaxing backyard offers covered patio, pool & spa with fence separating pool from grassy play area. Wall of trees is your backdrop rather than another house! All bedrooms are upstairs. Enjoy the small nook on the landing and the spacious playroom with a built in desk and a wall of cabinets. 2017 Carpet upstairs. Super floor plan in nice neighborhood. Storage space in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
140 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 140 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 140 Hollywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 140 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 140 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Hollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 140 Hollywood Drive has a pool.
Does 140 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Hollywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Hollywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

