All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 136 Mockingbird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
136 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

136 Mockingbird Lane

136 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

136 Mockingbird Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Captivating home in Coppell! Situated in the Northlake Woodlands subdivision. Cozy 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths! Beautiful hardwood flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms! Huge walk in closets in all bedrooms! Master suite features an oversized walk in shower, dual sinks and gorgeous granite! Dual living areas! Oversized backyard has an open patio perfect for grilling out! Warm neutral tones! Cozy kitchen with stainless appliances and stylish tile backsplash plus tons of cabinets and counter space! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
136 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 136 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 136 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
136 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 136 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 136 Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 136 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 136 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 136 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 136 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District