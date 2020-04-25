136 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Captivating home in Coppell! Situated in the Northlake Woodlands subdivision. Cozy 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths! Beautiful hardwood flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms! Huge walk in closets in all bedrooms! Master suite features an oversized walk in shower, dual sinks and gorgeous granite! Dual living areas! Oversized backyard has an open patio perfect for grilling out! Warm neutral tones! Cozy kitchen with stainless appliances and stylish tile backsplash plus tons of cabinets and counter space! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.



