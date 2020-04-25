136 Kingston Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

A move in ready, spacious home in Coppell ISD located on a cul de sac. Entire downstairs has beautiful low maintenance tile floors with decorative accents. Lots of natural light. Plenty of space to entertain in formal living and dining areas, family room, and game room. Master includes a unique flex space for office, nursery, or exercise room. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths up. Extensive list of updates include kitchen c-tops, cabinets, appliances, all bathrooms remodeled, roof in 2014, neutral color paint in 2016, plantation shutters, 8 ft board on board fence. Cool off in the pool and walk to the neighborhood park. It's all about location, location, location....close to major highways, local YMCA, DFW airport.