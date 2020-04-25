All apartments in Coppell
136 Kingston Circle
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

136 Kingston Circle

136 Kingston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

136 Kingston Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
A move in ready, spacious home in Coppell ISD located on a cul de sac. Entire downstairs has beautiful low maintenance tile floors with decorative accents. Lots of natural light. Plenty of space to entertain in formal living and dining areas, family room, and game room. Master includes a unique flex space for office, nursery, or exercise room. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths up. Extensive list of updates include kitchen c-tops, cabinets, appliances, all bathrooms remodeled, roof in 2014, neutral color paint in 2016, plantation shutters, 8 ft board on board fence. Cool off in the pool and walk to the neighborhood park. It's all about location, location, location....close to major highways, local YMCA, DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Kingston Circle have any available units?
136 Kingston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 136 Kingston Circle have?
Some of 136 Kingston Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Kingston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
136 Kingston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Kingston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 136 Kingston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 136 Kingston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 136 Kingston Circle offers parking.
Does 136 Kingston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Kingston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Kingston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 136 Kingston Circle has a pool.
Does 136 Kingston Circle have accessible units?
No, 136 Kingston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Kingston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Kingston Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Kingston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Kingston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

