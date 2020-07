Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Location! Single Story Home! Big and Beautiful with high ceilings. Three Bedrooms and 4th room can be used as office or Bedroom. Contemporary Open Plan Spacious Kitchen. Desirable Coppell ISD. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included in Rent. House will be painted prior to move-in. House will be ready in March.