Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:06 AM

132 Woodcrest Ln

132 Woodcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

132 Woodcrest Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful home in popular Coppell subdivision - Property Id: 123912

Property Overview - One story with split bedrooms in popular Coppell subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters on the front of the home and crown molding. Master bedroom has walk-in and cedar closet. Large covered patio with fan and skylights for entertaining by pool and spa. Oversize garage has an additional room with heat & air conditioning, that may be used for an office or storage. Walking distance to Town Center Elementary School.

Pool care and lawn care included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123912
Property Id 123912

(RLNE4905690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Woodcrest Ln have any available units?
132 Woodcrest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 132 Woodcrest Ln have?
Some of 132 Woodcrest Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Woodcrest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
132 Woodcrest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Woodcrest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Woodcrest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 132 Woodcrest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 132 Woodcrest Ln offers parking.
Does 132 Woodcrest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Woodcrest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Woodcrest Ln have a pool?
Yes, 132 Woodcrest Ln has a pool.
Does 132 Woodcrest Ln have accessible units?
No, 132 Woodcrest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Woodcrest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Woodcrest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Woodcrest Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Woodcrest Ln has units with air conditioning.

