132 Woodcrest Ln

Beautiful home in popular Coppell subdivision - Property Id: 123912



Property Overview - One story with split bedrooms in popular Coppell subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters on the front of the home and crown molding. Master bedroom has walk-in and cedar closet. Large covered patio with fan and skylights for entertaining by pool and spa. Oversize garage has an additional room with heat & air conditioning, that may be used for an office or storage. Walking distance to Town Center Elementary School.



Pool care and lawn care included.

