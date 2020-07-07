All apartments in Coppell
129 Branchwood Trail

129 Branchwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

129 Branchwood Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely one story home in Coppell with nearby access to all amenities and excellent schools. House has ceramic tiles, Granite counter tops and upgraded Appliances. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and is open to the family room with corner fireplace. Dual sinks in both bathrooms. Split bedroom arrangement in immaculate condition. Patio and large backyard for your family needs. House has a new AC installed in 2019. Pet friendly. House is sanitized and ready to Move in.
** New Refrigerator will be installed on June 1st **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Branchwood Trail have any available units?
129 Branchwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 129 Branchwood Trail have?
Some of 129 Branchwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Branchwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
129 Branchwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Branchwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Branchwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 129 Branchwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 129 Branchwood Trail offers parking.
Does 129 Branchwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Branchwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Branchwood Trail have a pool?
No, 129 Branchwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 129 Branchwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 129 Branchwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Branchwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Branchwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Branchwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Branchwood Trail has units with air conditioning.

