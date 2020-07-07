129 Branchwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely one story home in Coppell with nearby access to all amenities and excellent schools. House has ceramic tiles, Granite counter tops and upgraded Appliances. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and is open to the family room with corner fireplace. Dual sinks in both bathrooms. Split bedroom arrangement in immaculate condition. Patio and large backyard for your family needs. House has a new AC installed in 2019. Pet friendly. House is sanitized and ready to Move in.

** New Refrigerator will be installed on June 1st **