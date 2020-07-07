128 Hollywood Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

6 or 9 month LEASE opportunity!! *Incredible 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home on a fabulous oversized greenbelt lot*Kitchen features granite counters*Family Room boasts a gas fireplace, wet bar and built-ins*2 spacious flex rooms could be used for 2nd master or playroom*Private office boasts a closet and built ins *Spacious Game Room up w hardwood floors* Master Retreat features his and hers closets, dual sinks and a jacuzzi tub*Skylights*Private east facing backyard features mature trees and a pool*Coppell ISD