Coppell, TX
128 Hollywood Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:40 PM

128 Hollywood Drive

128 Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Hollywood Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
6 or 9 month LEASE opportunity!! *Incredible 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home on a fabulous oversized greenbelt lot*Kitchen features granite counters*Family Room boasts a gas fireplace, wet bar and built-ins*2 spacious flex rooms could be used for 2nd master or playroom*Private office boasts a closet and built ins *Spacious Game Room up w hardwood floors* Master Retreat features his and hers closets, dual sinks and a jacuzzi tub*Skylights*Private east facing backyard features mature trees and a pool*Coppell ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
128 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 128 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 128 Hollywood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 128 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 128 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Hollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 128 Hollywood Drive has a pool.
Does 128 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Hollywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Hollywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

