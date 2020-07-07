All apartments in Coppell
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
1218 Bethel School Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Bethel School Court

1218 Bethel School Court · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Bethel School Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for townhome in Riverchase Townhome area of Coppell. Kitchen has granite countertops with travertine backsplash and cherry cabinets. Kitchen is open to family room and dining area. Plenty of natural light in the living area. There is a half bath downstairs. Upstairs is a loft area great for office or study. All bedrooms and utility room are upstairs. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Fridge, washer and dryer are included in the lease. Drive into your garage and direct access to home. Enjoy the patio area great for cookouts. All you have to do is move in. Great location near schools and parks on a cul de sac street. Easy access to DFW Airport. Can enroll in Coppell ISD Open enrollment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Bethel School Court have any available units?
1218 Bethel School Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 1218 Bethel School Court have?
Some of 1218 Bethel School Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Bethel School Court currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Bethel School Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Bethel School Court pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Bethel School Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 1218 Bethel School Court offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Bethel School Court offers parking.
Does 1218 Bethel School Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Bethel School Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Bethel School Court have a pool?
No, 1218 Bethel School Court does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Bethel School Court have accessible units?
No, 1218 Bethel School Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Bethel School Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Bethel School Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Bethel School Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Bethel School Court does not have units with air conditioning.

