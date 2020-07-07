1218 Bethel School Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well cared for townhome in Riverchase Townhome area of Coppell. Kitchen has granite countertops with travertine backsplash and cherry cabinets. Kitchen is open to family room and dining area. Plenty of natural light in the living area. There is a half bath downstairs. Upstairs is a loft area great for office or study. All bedrooms and utility room are upstairs. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Fridge, washer and dryer are included in the lease. Drive into your garage and direct access to home. Enjoy the patio area great for cookouts. All you have to do is move in. Great location near schools and parks on a cul de sac street. Easy access to DFW Airport. Can enroll in Coppell ISD Open enrollment.