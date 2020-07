Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2-story townhome in the quite Coppell neighborhood next to Park, Baseball fields, and Dog park. This upgraded townhome features great plan with large family room open to the Kitchen and Breakfast area. Family room has hardwood floors with large windows, island kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Upstairs with small loft area with Master bedroom and huge 2nd bedroom with walking closet that can fit 2 beds easily. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are provided.