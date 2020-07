Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on cul-de-sac and offers open floor plan with ceramic-tile floors. Living room with WBFP open to kitchen with breakfast bar & tile countertops. Master retreat has window seat with storage, bath with double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom has French doors to outside patio. Large fenced yard & patio makes entertaining easy and fun. This is a backyard your pets will love. Highly desirable location and Coppell Schools.