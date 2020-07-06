112 Cherrybark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2 in Coppell! Open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, lovely grounds and so much more! This home features a huge 20x20 family room, gas-woodburning fireplace, dining area with floor to ceiling windows for loads of natural light. The large kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, a center island, built-in desk area and lots of storage options. Oversized 18x13 master suite has a sitting area and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and a winsome stained glass window. Secondary bath has contemporary vanity, fixtures and bowl sink. Utility with built-ins, lovely backyard with stained fence and mature trees, centrally located to HWY 35, 121, 635 and 114.