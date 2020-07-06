All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
112 Cherrybark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Cherrybark Drive

112 Cherrybark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Cherrybark Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Great 3-2-2 in Coppell! Open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, lovely grounds and so much more! This home features a huge 20x20 family room, gas-woodburning fireplace, dining area with floor to ceiling windows for loads of natural light. The large kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, a center island, built-in desk area and lots of storage options. Oversized 18x13 master suite has a sitting area and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and a winsome stained glass window. Secondary bath has contemporary vanity, fixtures and bowl sink. Utility with built-ins, lovely backyard with stained fence and mature trees, centrally located to HWY 35, 121, 635 and 114.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Cherrybark Drive have any available units?
112 Cherrybark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 112 Cherrybark Drive have?
Some of 112 Cherrybark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Cherrybark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Cherrybark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Cherrybark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 Cherrybark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 112 Cherrybark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 Cherrybark Drive offers parking.
Does 112 Cherrybark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Cherrybark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Cherrybark Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Cherrybark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Cherrybark Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Cherrybark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Cherrybark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Cherrybark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Cherrybark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Cherrybark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

