Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

New wood floors just installed! Come home to this well designed town home minutes from airport, I-35, 114, 161, 121 and 635! If you are caring for parents or older child, there is a master down! Larger master suite upstairs with 2 other bedrooms, utility and hall bath! Awesome Carrollton ISD with all the amenities of Coppell and Carrollton have to offer! Don't miss out. Come See 2.9.19 from 12:30 to 2pm!