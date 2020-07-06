110 Olympia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous custom home located in secluded cul-de-sac within award-winning Coppell ISD. This 4-bed, 3.5-bath, 3 car garage home offers wood floors, vaulted ceilings, & crown moldings. Study has a French doors,Gourmet kitchen SS appl with 5-burner gas range, double ovens, wine cooler, & huge granite island.Spacious master, walk-in shower, dual vanities, jacuzzi tub, & walk-in closet. Big upstairs game room and Media room is fully equipped with speakers, 100-inch screen& projector. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms which could be great for added storage,crafting workshop.Backyard is ALL about entertaining with nice patio. Home is located close to Airport shopping restraints and entertainment.