Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

110 Olympia Lane

110 Olympia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

110 Olympia Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous custom home located in secluded cul-de-sac within award-winning Coppell ISD. This 4-bed, 3.5-bath, 3 car garage home offers wood floors, vaulted ceilings, & crown moldings. Study has a French doors,Gourmet kitchen SS appl with 5-burner gas range, double ovens, wine cooler, & huge granite island.Spacious master, walk-in shower, dual vanities, jacuzzi tub, & walk-in closet. Big upstairs game room and Media room is fully equipped with speakers, 100-inch screen& projector. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms which could be great for added storage,crafting workshop.Backyard is ALL about entertaining with nice patio. Home is located close to Airport shopping restraints and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Olympia Lane have any available units?
110 Olympia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 110 Olympia Lane have?
Some of 110 Olympia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Olympia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
110 Olympia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Olympia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 110 Olympia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 110 Olympia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 110 Olympia Lane offers parking.
Does 110 Olympia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Olympia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Olympia Lane have a pool?
No, 110 Olympia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 110 Olympia Lane have accessible units?
No, 110 Olympia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Olympia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Olympia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Olympia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Olympia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

